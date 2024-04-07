Open Menu

11 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 08:10 PM

11 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered amounting Rs 19,940 and 04 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Barooni police during course of action held the gamblers who were identified as Salim, Mansha, Nasir, Ashraf, Shahid, Kashif, Farooq, Muhammad Shahid, Qamar Abbas and Yusuf.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils.

He said that crackdown would be continued against gamblers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nasir Saddar Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

2 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

20 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

20 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

21 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

21 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

22 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan