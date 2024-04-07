11 Gamblers Arrested During Raid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered amounting Rs 19,940 and 04 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.
Saddar Barooni police during course of action held the gamblers who were identified as Salim, Mansha, Nasir, Ashraf, Shahid, Kashif, Farooq, Muhammad Shahid, Qamar Abbas and Yusuf.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils.
He said that crackdown would be continued against gamblers without any discrimination.
