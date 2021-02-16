11 gamblers arrested in sargodha

The police on Tuesday during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up eleven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 48,500 from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up eleven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 48,500 from their possession.

According to Sajid Shaheed police here,the team conducted raids in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested eleven gamblers while playing cards.

The accused were identified as Moin,Yamin,Hamidullah,Khalid,Abdul Sattar,Ameer Hamza,Ibrahim,Zaheer Abbas,Amir,Muhammad Ali and Awais.

Police registered separate cases under gambling act.