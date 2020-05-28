11 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up eleven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 15,200, 3 mobile phones, 2 motorcycles from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Jhal Chakiya Police, on a tip off, raided in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested eleven gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Fazal Abbas, Bilal, Ahmed Yaar, Gohar Abbas, Muhammad Riaz, Taswar Abbas, Ghulam Muhammad, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Tasleem, Fazal Abbas and Muhammad Bilal.

The police registered separate cases against them under gambling Act.