UrduPoint.com

11 Gamblers Arrested In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

11 gamblers arrested in Tank

TANK, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) ::City Police on Saturday raided a gambling den in village Diyal and caught 11 gamblers along with recovering the cash amounting to more than Rs.1 lac.

The Spokesperson said that on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and under the supervision of DSP Headquarters and Rural Ghulam Hussain Bangash, SHO City Gul Wali Khan on a tip-off raided a gambling den in village Diyal in the jurisdiction of SMA and busted all the gamblers on the spot.

SHO city said that police also seized a pistol and a repeater during the operation. He said the police have launched special drive against anti-social elements.

The police will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to eradicate the city from drug peddlers and dealers.

Related Topics

Police All From

Recent Stories

Documents adopted at the end of the Consultative M ..

Documents adopted at the end of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States ..

13 minutes ago
 49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, ..

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, 257 more deaths

58 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 ne ..

Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 new deaths

58 minutes ago
 Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BM ..

Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BMG in Karachi chamber elections ..

58 minutes ago
 RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind Du ..

RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind During Kabul Evacuation - Refuge ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.