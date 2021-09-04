11 gamblers arrested in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) ::City Police on Saturday raided a gambling den in village Diyal and caught 11 gamblers along with recovering the cash amounting to more than Rs.1 lac.

The Spokesperson said that on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and under the supervision of DSP Headquarters and Rural Ghulam Hussain Bangash, SHO City Gul Wali Khan on a tip-off raided a gambling den in village Diyal in the jurisdiction of SMA and busted all the gamblers on the spot.

SHO city said that police also seized a pistol and a repeater during the operation. He said the police have launched special drive against anti-social elements.

The police will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to eradicate the city from drug peddlers and dealers.