11 gamblers arrested over cock fighting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 11 gamblers on cock fights and recovered stake money of Rs 26,080, 14 mobile phones, 03 motorcycles and 11 chickens from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Kalar Syedan Police held 11 gamblers were identified as Mudassar, Tayyab, Zain, Shiraz, Imran, Khizr, Khayyam, Waqar, Adeel, Shakeel and Tayyab.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Nabeel Ahmed Kokhar appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.