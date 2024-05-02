11 gamblers arrested over cock fighting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Police have arrested 11 gamblers on cock fights and recovered 14 mobile phones, stake money Rs 37,550, four vehicles, four motorcycles, five chickens and other items from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Taxila Police held 11 gamblers identified as Zeeshan, Qasim, Kamran, Arslan, Sher Ahmed, Adeel, Wajid, Fahad, Hasan, Asad and Muhammad Adeel. Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.