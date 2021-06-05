UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Gamblers Arrested; Rs 90,420 Cash Stake Money Recovered

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

11 gamblers arrested; Rs 90,420 cash stake money recovered

Saddar division police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,420 cash stake money,14 mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Saddar division police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,420 cash stake money,14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers namely Muhammad Latif, Abid, Rahil, Malik Seerat, Khurshid and Babar Hussain allegedly involved in betting on cock fight.

Police have recovered Rs 77,300 cash stake money, seven mobile phones, eight motorcycles, cocks and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Saddar Baroni police conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Saqib Ali, Bilal, Waqas, Khizer Mehmood and Shahzad Ahmed who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police have recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 13,120, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Saddar Saqib Ali Money All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair&#039;s 30th edit ..

14 minutes ago

Lahore police retrieved 43000 kanal lands in last ..

1 minute ago

Polio drive inaugurated, vaccination to start from ..

1 minute ago

Brilliant handicapped girl student gets financial ..

1 minute ago

Aqiq inaugurates anti-polio drive

1 minute ago

Putin Promises Support to Projects Educating on Ru ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.