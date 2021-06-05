11 gamblers arrested; Rs 90,420 cash stake money recovered

Saddar division police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,420 cash stake money,14 mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Saddar division police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,420 cash stake money,14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers namely Muhammad Latif, Abid, Rahil, Malik Seerat, Khurshid and Babar Hussain allegedly involved in betting on cock fight.

Police have recovered Rs 77,300 cash stake money, seven mobile phones, eight motorcycles, cocks and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Saddar Baroni police conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Saqib Ali, Bilal, Waqas, Khizer Mehmood and Shahzad Ahmed who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police have recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 13,120, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.