11 Gamblers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Wah Saddar Police raided a gambling den in Ismailabad area and arrested 11 persons red handed while gambling under a streetlight.
Police seized the stake money, two motorcycles, one car and other gambling tools during the raid. A case was registered against the accused and investigation was underway.
