11 Gamblers Held During Raid At Two Different Dens
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Police arrested as many as 11 gamblers during two different strikes against gamblers’ dens in Taxila and Wah respectively on Friday late night
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Police arrested as many as 11 gamblers during two different strikes against gamblers’ dens in Taxila and Wah respectively on Friday late night.
According to the police spokesman, in the first action against the gambling mafia, Wah Police raided a gambling den and arrested as many as six persons while gambling.
Gambling tools, cash and five mobiles were also seized during the raid.
Separately, Taxila Police raided a den and arrested five persons red-handed while gambling, adding Gambling tools and bet money were also seized during the raid.
Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab
HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots
Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104
Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway
Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people
Thinkfest invites everyone to 'Come, think and question'
CM lays foundation of Punjab Bar Council building
Steps being taken to bring transparency, good governance; Chairman MWMC
Housing minister living in container to monitor Bund Road project
Minister to reside in containder for Bund Road project monitoring
Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab3 minutes ago
-
HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots3 minutes ago
-
Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-1043 minutes ago
-
Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway3 minutes ago
-
Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people41 minutes ago
-
Thinkfest invites everyone to 'Come, think and question'40 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation of Punjab Bar Council building41 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to bring transparency, good governance; Chairman MWMC43 minutes ago
-
Housing minister living in container to monitor Bund Road project43 minutes ago
-
Minister to reside in containder for Bund Road project monitoring43 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt finalizes preparations for general elections41 minutes ago