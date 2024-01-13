11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens

Police arrested as many as 11 gamblers during two different strikes against gamblers’ dens in Taxila and Wah respectively on Friday late night

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Police arrested as many as 11 gamblers during two different strikes against gamblers’ dens in Taxila and Wah respectively on Friday late night.

According to the police spokesman, in the first action against the gambling mafia, Wah Police raided a gambling den and arrested as many as six persons while gambling.

Gambling tools, cash and five mobiles were also seized during the raid.

Separately, Taxila Police raided a den and arrested five persons red-handed while gambling, adding Gambling tools and bet money were also seized during the raid.

Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

