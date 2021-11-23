11 gamblers held for gambling in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The police Tuesday arrested 11 alleged gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 67,000, 12 mobile phones, and two motorcycles from them.

A spokesman for police said that Satellite Town police raided Chak No 46-NB and arrested Faisal Iqbal, Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Akramullah, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Ali, Saifullah, Samiullah,Bilal,Naseem Abbas and Muhammad Osama.

The police registered separate cases against them under the Gambling Act.