11 gamblers held in police raid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up 11 gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 34,070, 12 mobile phones and 1 motorcycle from their possession here on Friday.

A spokesman of police informed that Waris Khan Police while acting on a tip off conducted a raid and apprehended 11 alleged gamblers identified as Ishfaq, Aamir, Shouket, Javed Khan, Ghulam Rasool, Rizwan Ali, Faqeer Khan, Muhammad Basheer, Wajid Khan, Shakeel Ur Rehman and Shahid Kaleem.

Police have registered a case against all of the alleged gamblers and begun an investigation.