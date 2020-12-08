UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Gamblers Held Red-handed With Valuable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

11 gamblers held red-handed with valuable

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The City police Tuesday claimed to have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered 12 mobile phones, stake money of Rs 38530, gambling tools and other articles from their possession.

A Police spokesman informed that SHO Ratta Amral police station along with other team members raided in their jurisdiction and netted six gamblers namely Haroon Rasheed, Muhammad Akhter, Muhammad Adnan, Majid Shahzad, Adeel Bhatti and Adil Awais while Amanat Ali, Muhammad Ameer and Muhammad Yasin managed to escapes from the scene.

Police sized stake money of Rs 26,680, seven mobile phones, playing cards and other valuable from their custody.

In another operation, Saddar Wah Police apprehended five alleged gamblers namely Muhammad Imran, Mujahid Khan, Junaid Ahmed, Naeem Khan and Ali with stake money Rs 11,850, five mobile phones and gambling tools from their custody.

Police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Saddar Amanat Ali Money All From

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

45 minutes ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

55 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

58 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

1 hour ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.