11 gamblers held red-handed with valuable

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The City police Tuesday claimed to have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered 12 mobile phones, stake money of Rs 38530, gambling tools and other articles from their possession.

A Police spokesman informed that SHO Ratta Amral police station along with other team members raided in their jurisdiction and netted six gamblers namely Haroon Rasheed, Muhammad Akhter, Muhammad Adnan, Majid Shahzad, Adeel Bhatti and Adil Awais while Amanat Ali, Muhammad Ameer and Muhammad Yasin managed to escapes from the scene.

Police sized stake money of Rs 26,680, seven mobile phones, playing cards and other valuable from their custody.

In another operation, Saddar Wah Police apprehended five alleged gamblers namely Muhammad Imran, Mujahid Khan, Junaid Ahmed, Naeem Khan and Ali with stake money Rs 11,850, five mobile phones and gambling tools from their custody.

Police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.