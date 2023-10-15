11 gamblers held with Rs 444,000 stake money

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The district police claimed to have arrested 11 gamblers recovering a total of Rs 444,000 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den within the limits of Cantt police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani the Cantt police have launched a crackdown against gamblers in the area under supervision of SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Gulsher Khan.

During the crackdown, a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Gulsher Khan conducted a raid at the house of alleged gambler Ansar Chughtai here in the Faqeerabad area wherein they arrested 11 gamblers red-handedly.

The arrested gamblers were included Aala Khan, Inam Ullah, Aziz, Muhammad Ilyas, Ansar Abbas, Muhammad Raees, Ubaid Ullah, Muhammad Khurram, Inayat Ullah, Sami Ullah and Sheikh Habib.

The police also recovered Rs 444,000 stake money from them during the raid and registered a case.