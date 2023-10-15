Open Menu

11 Gamblers Held With Rs 444,000 Stake Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

11 gamblers held with Rs 444,000 stake money

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The district police claimed to have arrested 11 gamblers recovering a total of Rs 444,000 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den within the limits of Cantt police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani the Cantt police have launched a crackdown against gamblers in the area under supervision of SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Gulsher Khan.

During the crackdown, a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Gulsher Khan conducted a raid at the house of alleged gambler Ansar Chughtai here in the Faqeerabad area wherein they arrested 11 gamblers red-handedly.

The arrested gamblers were included Aala Khan, Inam Ullah, Aziz, Muhammad Ilyas, Ansar Abbas, Muhammad Raees, Ubaid Ullah, Muhammad Khurram, Inayat Ullah, Sami Ullah and Sheikh Habib.

The police also recovered Rs 444,000 stake money from them during the raid and registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Money From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

27 minutes ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

1 hour ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

2 hours ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

4 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

7 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan