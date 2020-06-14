UrduPoint.com
11 Gamblers Nabbed, Stake Money Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 01:00 PM

11 gamblers nabbed, stake money recovered

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Police launched crackdown against anti-social elements and arrested 11 gamblers and also recovered stake money from their possession.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by SHO Khangarh Chaudhary Javed Akhtar on a tip-off raided and caught 11 gamblers and also recovered stake money Rs 50,000 from them.

Case was also lodged against the accused.

SHO said that elimination of crime from the society is top priority.

The crackdown against anti-social elements have been started across the district under the directions of District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas.

APP /shn-sak

