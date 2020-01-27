UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 2350 Cash Stake Money In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:57 PM

11 gamblers rounded up with Rs 2350 cash stake money in Rawalpindi

The police Monday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 2350 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The police Monday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 2350 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to SHO, R.A.Bazar Police Station Asif Sajjad, the police on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers namely Fahad, Shehryar, Haider, Ilyas, Fawad, Farhan, Kamran, Hamad, Abad, Tamoor and Zaheer who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

The police also recovered Rs 2350 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items.

Meanwhile, Morgah Police also rounded up a drug peddler namely Anis and recovered 1500 grams charras from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.