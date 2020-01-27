11 gamblers rounded up with Rs 2350 cash stake money in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The police Monday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 2350 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to SHO, R.A.Bazar Police Station Asif Sajjad, the police on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers namely Fahad, Shehryar, Haider, Ilyas, Fawad, Farhan, Kamran, Hamad, Abad, Tamoor and Zaheer who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

The police also recovered Rs 2350 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items.

Meanwhile, Morgah Police also rounded up a drug peddler namely Anis and recovered 1500 grams charras from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.