11 gamblers rounded up with Rs 52,380 cash stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 52,380 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers namely Salik Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Liaquat Azeem, Zafran, Farhan, Umair Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Nabeel Ahmed, Ubaidullah, Yasir Mehmood and Sabeel Tariq as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 52,380 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.