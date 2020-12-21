UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 52,380 Cash Stake Money

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:10 PM

11 gamblers rounded up with Rs 52,380 cash stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 52,380 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers namely Salik Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Liaquat Azeem, Zafran, Farhan, Umair Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Nabeel Ahmed, Ubaidullah, Yasir Mehmood and Sabeel Tariq as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 52,380 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Kotli Nabeel Money All From

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

25 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

34 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

42 minutes ago

US Starts Taking Combat Units From Germany to Pola ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.