11 Girl Students Injured In Hangu School Stampede

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) At least 11 girl students sustained injuries during a stampede at Government Girls High School, Thall in Hangu district on Wednesday.

According to local police, a stampede was created at the girls’ school when a big chunk of plaster fell from a wall of the dilapidated school building.

The girls, when saw debris falling off the wall, rushed towards the classroom door, causing a stampede which resulted in minor injuries to 11 students.

The injured girl students were shifted to DHQ Hangu where their condition was stated to be stable.

The area people said the dilapidated school building was posing a threat to the lives of students. In a protest they put a lock on the main gate of the school.

