11 Girls Among 15 Abducted From Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Fifteen people including 11 girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Uzma Shehzadi was kidnapped from Pahari Ground Batala Colony while Iram Bibi was abducted from Muslim Town Jaranwala Road.

Similarly, Rukhsana Akram was kidnapped from Chak No.64-GB, Lubna Hussain from Sajjad Park, Romal Nisar from Chak No.

67-RB and Kinza Jabbar from Chak No.7-JB.

Meanwhile, Shakeela Bibi along with her three kids was abducted from Jhang Bazaar, Fatima Shahid from Civil Quarters Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Saman Nawaz from Nishasta Chowk, Hina Kanwal from Hadi Town and Ishrat Fatima from Akbar Abad.

The kidnappers also abducted a teenager boy Saif Ullah from Chak No.263-RB when he was going to offer prayer.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, spokesman added.

