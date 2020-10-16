UrduPoint.com
11 Godowns Sealed In Kasur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

11 godowns sealed in Kasur

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattoki Usama Sheroon Nizai conducted raids at various godowns and sealed a number of those over hoarding

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattoki Usama Sheroon Nizai conducted raids at various godowns and sealed a number of those over hoarding.

According the official sources here on Friday the AC sealed godowns where 208,500-kg sugar, 720,100-kg rice, 129,200-kg ghee and 32,500-kg beans were stored illegally.

The AC said that action against hoarders would be continued without any discrimination. He appealed to people to point out such hoarders so that artificial shortage could be eliminated by dealing with the hoarders with iron hands.

More Stories From Pakistan

