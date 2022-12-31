11 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The local administration has caught eleven habitual beggars from different parts of Faisalabad and shifted them to General Bus Stand Panahgah.

According to a statement issued by local administration spokesperson on Saturday, During an anti-beggary campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 11 beggars including 6 males and 5 females from different parts of Faisalabad city in last 24 hours.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand whereas they would be provided with residence and food facilities in addition to their counseling, so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

