11 Healthcare Establishments Sealed In Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 08:19 PM

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed 11 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on malpractices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed 11 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on malpractices.

The IHRA's inspection teams carried out inspections of 82 HCEs in different areas of ICT during the past two weeks.

Huma Clinic, Ismail Dental Clinic, Rehman Clinic, Al Eman Fatima Hospital, Grow Hair Transplant and Aesthetic Clinic, National Hospital, Fauji Dental Clinic, Al Shifa Clinic, Ali Clinic, Oxford Medical Centre, and Wada Clinic were sealed due to malpractices like the absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions, not getting registration with IHRA and functioning during the suspension.

The Authority also suspended the services of two HCEs over different medical non-compliance including Abid Dental Clinic and Sidra Akhtar Foundation.

Similarly, 33 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team. As many as 30 HCEs were found closed upon arrival by inspection teams while five HCEs were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension.

The IHRA teams are also carrying out zone-wise mapping of healthcare establishments in Islamabad while mapping of 20 HCEs was also conducted over two weeks.

The IHRA inspection teams visited government health establishments including BHU Bhimber Tarar, Capital Development Hospital, Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital and Blood Bank and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams for improvements.

