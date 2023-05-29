11 healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

UrduPoint.com

Published May 29, 2023

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed 11 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on different malpractices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed 11 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on different malpractices.

IHRA inspection teams carried out inspections of 82 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks.

Huma Clinic, Ismail Dental Clinic, Rehman Clinic, Al Eman Fatima Hospital, Grow Hair Transplant and Aesthetic Clinic, National Hospital, Fauji Dental Clinic, Al Shifa Clinic, Ali Clinic, Oxford Medical Centre, and Wada Clinic were sealed due to malpractices like absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions, not getting registration with IHRA and functioning during the suspension.

The authority also suspended the services of two Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) over different medical non-compliance including Abid Dental Clinic and Sidra Akhtar Foundation.

Similarly, 33 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team. As many as 30 HCEs were found closed upon arrival by inspection teams while five Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension.

IHRA teams are also carrying out zone-wise mapping of healthcare establishments in Islamabad while mapping of 20 HCEs was also conducted over two weeks.

IHRA inspection teams visited government health establishments including BHU Bhimber Tarar, Capital Development Hospital, Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital and Blood Bank and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams for improvements.

