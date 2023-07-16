Open Menu

11 Held; Drugs, Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 11 accused and recovered arms and ammunition from them during search operations in different areas of the district.

According to a police spokesman, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani the police conducted search and strike operations in different areas in the limits of Gomal University and Shaheed Nawab Khan police stations.

During the operations, a team from Gomal University police station led by SHO Malik Sajid checked 35 houses. The police arrested four accused including Sakhta Mir son of Jan Mir, Inayat Ullah son of Khuda Bakhsh, Mushtaq son of Khuda Bakhsh and Umar Farooq son of Hakeem Jan.

The police also recovered two pistols, one rifle and 14 cartridges from their possession. Meanwhile, the Gomal University police also arrested three suspects and registered a case against Shahjahan son of Allah Jan under National Action Plan.

Similarly, the Shaheed Nawab Khan Police station team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle along with SHO Khanzada Khan during Snap Checking recovered 500-gram hashish from Daood son of Gulzaman, one 12-bore rifle along with five cartridges from Salahuddin son of Alam Din, one 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from Mustafa son of Ahmad Zan.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

