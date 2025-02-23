11 Held, Drugs Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Police arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district on Sunday and recovered contraband from them.
The arrested accused were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed,
Nouman and Khalil.
The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish, 3.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets of liquor,
and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..
UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police martyr's family gets house4 minutes ago
-
IBA University celebrates Jashn-e-Bahar: A colorful event4 minutes ago
-
11 held, drugs recovered4 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab transplant programme launched4 minutes ago
-
Ramadan ration packages distributed to 80 families of thalassemia-affected children14 minutes ago
-
New body of PFUJ elected14 minutes ago
-
Problems of Diamir Bhasha, Dasu dams' affectees to be addressed: Muqam14 minutes ago
-
WWB, NAVTTC organize enrollment test for six months training on skill development14 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of educated youth in advancing KP’s global image24 minutes ago
-
First Locally transmitted case of Monkeypox reported in KP, confirms Health Advisor24 minutes ago
-
SEWA, CTD organize 4th festival at Children Park Sakrand35 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing all resources for quality education: Federal Minister55 minutes ago