11 held, drugs recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district on Wednesday and recovered drugs from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed,

Nouman and Khalil.

The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish, 3.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.