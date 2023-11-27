Open Menu

11 Held For Decanting LPG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

11 held for decanting LPG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 11 persons for illegally decanting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in cylinders.

A police spokesperson said Police have also confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused.

Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and arrested those who were identified as Imran, Shafiq, Mohammad Ismail and Mumtaz Khan.

Similarly, Waris Khan police carried out the operation and held those who were identified as Asad, Waqas and Rahim.

While taking action, Bani police nabbed two accused Zhair and Khair Muhammad and recovered illegally refilled gas cylinders and equipment from their possession.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim commended police teams and said that the accused who endanger the lives of citizens by breaking the law cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

LPG Police Bani Gas From

Recent Stories

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

20 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

3 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan