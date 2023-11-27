11 held for decanting LPG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 11 persons for illegally decanting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in cylinders.

A police spokesperson said Police have also confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused.

Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and arrested those who were identified as Imran, Shafiq, Mohammad Ismail and Mumtaz Khan.

Similarly, Waris Khan police carried out the operation and held those who were identified as Asad, Waqas and Rahim.

While taking action, Bani police nabbed two accused Zhair and Khair Muhammad and recovered illegally refilled gas cylinders and equipment from their possession.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim commended police teams and said that the accused who endanger the lives of citizens by breaking the law cannot escape from the grip of the law.