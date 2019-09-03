11 held for involvement in immoral activities: Islamabad police

Islamabad police have arrested 11 persons from various areas of the city for their alleged involvement in immoral activities and recovered objectionable movies, videos as well as computers from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad police have arrested 11 persons from various areas of the city for their alleged involvement in immoral activities and recovered objectionable movies , videos as well as computers from them.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad had directed for crackdown against those selling or giving objectionable movies or videos to children. Following his directions, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all Zonal SPs to constitute special teams and curb this ugly act.

These teams raided in various areas of Kohsar, Aabpara, Karchi Company, Sabzi Mandi, Noon and Khana police stations, nabbed 11 persons and recovered objectionable movies, videos, immoral material and computers from them.

The IGP Islamabad has further directed not to spare those involved in this ugly business and continue the crackdown against them. He said that investigation on such cases should be completed at earliest and challans to be submitted in courts for punishment to the accused.

Islamabad police chief said that members of conciliatory committees at police stations, parents and teachers of educational institutions should be sensitized onthis issue.

He said their coordination would help curb this crime and parents would be also questioned if their children had been found involved in such practices again despite warning.