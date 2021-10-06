UrduPoint.com

11 Held For Murder-attempt

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:12 PM

11 held for murder-attempt

Islamabad police on Wednesday apprehended 11 suspects charged for murder-attempt over personal enmity, domestic and property disputes during the last one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday apprehended 11 suspects charged for murder-attempt over personal enmity, domestic and property disputes during the last one month.

The police teams were using modern technology and human resources in the investigation process to arrest the accused at the earliest, a police spokesman said.

He said there were 13 such incidents reported during the period at various police stations. The accused were produced before the court and obtained physical remand for further investigation.

The police also recovered tools used in the crime from the nabbed persons, besides submitting challan to the court to punish the culprits.

The spokesman said various courses were arranged for capacity building of investigation officers, following Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman directions to provide maximum relief to the victims.

Owing to these efforts the crime rate was declining in the capital city, he added.

"It is prime responsibility of police to secure lives and properties of people and all possible resources are being used to investigate the cases so that the murderers could be brought to justice," he quoted IGP as saying.

The Inspector General of Police, and Deputy Inspector General operations appreciated the performance of investigation officers and hoped that they would continue to perform the duties with same dedication and honesty.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Same All From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Moro H ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Moro Hub to accelerate digital trans ..

37 seconds ago
 Add. IG visits Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalp ..

Add. IG visits Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur

34 seconds ago
 Russian Mission to NATO Not Commenting on Reports ..

Russian Mission to NATO Not Commenting on Reports About Expulsion of Diplomats

35 seconds ago
 'No expiry date' for justice, says key lawyer on W ..

'No expiry date' for justice, says key lawyer on WWII Nazi trials

37 seconds ago
 IHRA arranges training on dengue activity tracking ..

IHRA arranges training on dengue activity tracking system

39 seconds ago
 EU leaders reject deadline to let Balkans join

EU leaders reject deadline to let Balkans join

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.