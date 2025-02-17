11 Held For Power Pilfering
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught 11 power pilferers
during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.
According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas of the district and
caught 11 people involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The arrested accused were identified as Sohail, Imran, Umar, Waheed, Shoaib,
Saeed, Ahmed, Sufyan, Qasim, Ibrahim and Nouman Ali.
Heavy fines have been imposed on pilferers.
On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against them.
