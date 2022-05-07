11 held for selling, flying kites

Police have arrested 11 persons for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district

According to details, the district police launched a crackdown on kite sellers and flyers and conducted raids in different localities of Sialkot district.

The police recovered 1,740 kites of different sizes, and 107 string rolls from kite sellers and flyers including Samar, Umair, Saleem, Shehzad, Raza, Ilyas, Sajjad, Imran, Luqman, Saddique and Rashid.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.