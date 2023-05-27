11 held, huge quantity of drugs recovered during seven different operations countrywide

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations in different areas across the country, arrested 11 accused including two women and recovered 170 kg of drugs from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, one kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler, a resident of Khyber.

In another operation in E-11 Islamabad, 70 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Lahore.

In the third operation at Karachi International Airport, five kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of an Abu-Dhabi-bound female passenger, a resident of Karachi, going on flight no EY-201.

In the fourth operation near Karachi Super Highway, four kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a female drug smuggler resident of Karachi.

The spokesman informed that a bid to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan to Pakistan was foiled as ANF and Frontier Corps (FC) managed to recover 111 kg hashish from the possession of five accused residents of Khyber, rounded up at Pak-Afghan Border check post.

In the sixth operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, 7640 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of a London-bound passenger, resident of Birmingham, going on flight no EK-637.

In the seventh operation, 49 kg of hashish was recovered from an abandoned house near the Quetta-Kuchlak bypass.

"Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process," he added.