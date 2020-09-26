11 Held, Narcotics Recovered
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :During continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police arrested 11 accused recovering narcotics and weapons from them.
A police spokesman on Saturday said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 11 accused recovering 2.
3 kilograms hashish, 20 bottles of liquor, nine pistols and one rifle from them.
The accused included Anees Khan, Nazir Maseeh, Aziz Ahmed, Najam-ul-Hassan, Sarfraz, Muhammad Maqsood, Mumzamal and others.
Police registered separate cases against the accused.