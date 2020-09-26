UrduPoint.com
11 Held, Narcotics Recovered

Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:42 PM

11 held, narcotics recovered

During continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police arrested 11 accused recovering narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :During continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police arrested 11 accused recovering narcotics and weapons from them.

A police spokesman on Saturday said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 11 accused recovering 2.

3 kilograms hashish, 20 bottles of liquor, nine pistols and one rifle from them.

The accused included Anees Khan, Nazir Maseeh, Aziz Ahmed, Najam-ul-Hassan, Sarfraz, Muhammad Maqsood, Mumzamal and others.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.

