11 held, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 11 alleged drug-traffickers and recovered narcotics and weapons from the.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the outlaws besides recovering 1.

2-kg hashish, 200-litre liquor, five pistols of 30-bore and a Kalashnikov.

The arrested accused were identified as Zeeshan, Aziz, Umar Farooq, Faizan, Naeem, Bilawal, Shahid and others.

Cases were registered against them.