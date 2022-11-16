11 held; over 11 kg charras, 25 liters liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Wednesday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over 11 kg charras and 25 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Toseef for having 1370 grams charras, Arif with 2430 grams charras while Westridge police rounded up Atif for possessing 1085 grams charras.

Chakri police arrested Arslan Javed with 1200 grams charras and Kahuta police netted Arshad for having three kg charras.

Patriata police also recovered 1500 grams charras from an accused namely Shezan.

In other raids, Gungmandi, Waris Khan and Bani police nabbed Qadir, Nazim, Zeeshan, and Asif and recovered 25 liters liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.