11 Held Over Kite Flying

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Dijkot police have arrested 11 kite-flyers in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, the police concerned took action against kite-flyers after taking notice by the CPO Kamran Adil.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Kite Flying Act.

