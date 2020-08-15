11 Held Over Prostitution
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The police here on Saturday raided a brothel and arrested 11 persons who were allegedly involved in immoral activities, a police spokesman informed.
On a tip-off, Banni police raided at a house and arrested 11 accused involved in prostitution.
The police also recovered liquor and charas from them.
The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.