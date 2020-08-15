11 held over prostitution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The police here on Saturday raided a brothel and arrested 11 persons who were allegedly involved in immoral activities, a police spokesman informed.

On a tip-off, Banni police raided at a house and arrested 11 accused involved in prostitution.

The police also recovered liquor and charas from them.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.