11 held over wheelie-doing

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Police have arrested 11 bikers on the charge of one-wheeling from different areas of the district.

According to a police spokesperson, the district police, in a crackdown on wheelie-doers and nabbed 11 motorcyclists, and impounded their motorcycles.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.