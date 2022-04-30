11 held with contraband

UrduPoint.com

District police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 11 persons and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :District police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 11 persons and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from them.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements police arrested -- Adil, Sajawal, Ahsan, Mirza Waleed Baig, Asad, Sajjad, Mustansar, Suleman, Subhan, Muhammed Nawaz and Razia Bibi with 8.

391kg hashish and illicit weapons.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

