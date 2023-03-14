11 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested eleven drug pushers and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas of their jurisdiction and apprehended 11 outlaws and recovered 65 liters liquor, 5 pistols 30 bore and 2 guns 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Javed, Allah Ditta, Zulqarnain, Nayer,Rehan, Nasar, Faheem, Saleem and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.