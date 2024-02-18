11 held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 drug peddlers and

seized narcotics from their possession.

Sargodha road police apprehended two drug pushers identified as

Jamshed and Rahim from Awan Chowk and Akbarabad Chowk,

respectively and seized 2kg hashish.

An accused Hamid was held from 195-RB red-handed with 25 litres

of wine.

Noman from Sadr Babar, Abrar from Dilpanad hosiery, Arif from 66-JB,

Ahmad Khan, Atif, Dildar, Tayyab and Samar were also arrested

red handed.