11 Held With Contraband
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district
and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown against criminals, the police teams raided at various localities
and arrested Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem,
Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel and recovered 2.
6 kg hashish, 1.3 kg heroin,
345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets and valuables worth in millions
of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
