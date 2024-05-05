Open Menu

11 Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024

11 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district

and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police teams raided at various localities

and arrested Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem,

Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel and recovered 2.

6 kg hashish, 1.3 kg heroin,

345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets and valuables worth in millions

of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

