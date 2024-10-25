11 Held With Drugs
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The police arrested 11 alleged criminals here on Friday and recovered drugs from them.
The arrested people were identified as Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel.
The police recovered 2.6-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
