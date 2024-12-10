Open Menu

11 Held With Drugs, Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

11 held with drugs, arms

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Police Tuesday arrested 11 accused from various parts of the district and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Inaam, Wasim,Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed, Nouman and Khaleel. The police recovered 4.6 kg hashish, 3.3 kg heroin, 345 litre liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

