11 Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Published March 10, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police Thursday arrested 11 alleged drug-pushers and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

A spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 1.

9-kg hashish, 200-liter liquor, three pistols of 300-bore, a gun of 12-bore and one rifle of 8-mm from them.

Those arrested were identified as Zain-ul-Hassan, Amanat Masih, Muhammad Khan, Imran, Muhammad Naeem and others.

Police have registered separate cases.

