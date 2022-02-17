11 held with narcotics, weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The police here caught eleven drug pushers and recovered narcotics as well as weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eleven accused .

Police recovered 1.2 kg hashish,190 litres liquor, 6 pistols 30-bore,a rifle 444 bore and a gun 12-bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as--- Muneer Ahmed, Arsalan, Hassan, Muhammad Anwar, Shehriyar, Naseem Abbas, Aun Abbas and others. Cases were registered against the accused.