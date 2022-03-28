11 held with weapons

Police Monday arrested 11 people and recovered illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Police Monday arrested 11 people and recovered illegal weapons from them.

A spokesperson said that teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested 11 accused and recovered six guns of 12-bore and five pistols of 30-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Bilal, Muhammad Tariq, Tehzeeb-ul-Hassan, Adil Shahzad, Naqi Abbas, Asad Ali, Saif, Ubaidullah, Qasim, Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Shahbaz.

Cases have been registered against the accused.