11 Held With Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 07:11 PM

11 held with weapons

Police Monday arrested 11 people and recovered illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Police Monday arrested 11 people and recovered illegal weapons from them.

A spokesperson said that teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested 11 accused and recovered six guns of 12-bore and five pistols of 30-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Bilal, Muhammad Tariq, Tehzeeb-ul-Hassan, Adil Shahzad, Naqi Abbas, Asad Ali, Saif, Ubaidullah, Qasim, Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Shahbaz.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

