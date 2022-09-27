11 held with weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 11 accused and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused and recovered 8-liter liquor, 4 pistols 30-bore,3 rifles and 2 guns 12-bore from them.

They were identified as-Iqbal,Asad,Ahsan,Husnain,Rafique,Shahbaz,Anwar and others.

Investigation was underway, he added.