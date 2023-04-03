11 held with weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested eleven people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and weapons holders, the teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 11 outlaws and recovered 6 pistols 30 bore, 2 rifle 44 bore and a gun of 12 bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.