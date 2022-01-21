11 held with weapons in sargodha

The police on Friday arrested 11 accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested 11 accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed 11 accused besides recovering 10 pistols and a rifle.

The accused were identified as Abdul Jabbar,Zeeshan Ahmed,Imtiaz,Abid Farooq,Abbas,Ashfaq,Ahsan,Mudassar,Zahid,Bilal,Shoaib and Qamar Abbas.

The police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.