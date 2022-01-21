UrduPoint.com

11 Held With Weapons In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 03:34 PM

11 held with weapons in sargodha

The police on Friday arrested 11 accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested 11 accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed 11 accused besides recovering 10 pistols and a rifle.

The accused were identified as Abdul Jabbar,Zeeshan Ahmed,Imtiaz,Abid Farooq,Abbas,Ashfaq,Ahsan,Mudassar,Zahid,Bilal,Shoaib and Qamar Abbas.

The police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afgha ..

Fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afghan border completed, Senate tol ..

6 minutes ago
 PML-N govt increased growth rate artificially: Far ..

PML-N govt increased growth rate artificially: Farrukh

52 seconds ago
 TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights a ..

TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights abuses

54 seconds ago
 Toulon v Newcastle Challenge Cup match off after v ..

Toulon v Newcastle Challenge Cup match off after virus outbreak

55 seconds ago
 Niinisto, Putin Discuss European Security, Situati ..

Niinisto, Putin Discuss European Security, Situation in Ukraine - Helsinki

5 minutes ago
 Ghani discusses Abbottabad sewerage projects with ..

Ghani discusses Abbottabad sewerage projects with Korean NGO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.