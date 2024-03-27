Open Menu

11 Illegal Arm Holders Apprehended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested 11 illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition, and dagger from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police held Zahid and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession while taking action, the same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from Bilal.

Similarly, Taxila police nabbed Lal Muhammad, Waqar, Atif, and Danyal and recovered 04 pistols and 30 bores from their custody. While Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from Asif.

Following the operation, Saddar Barooni police recovered 01 pistols and 30 bore from Naseer. Rawat police recovered 01 pistols and 30 bore ammunition from Nadeem.

Kalar Syedan Police held Muhammad Ali and recovered 01 pistols 30 bores from him. Kahuta police recovered 01 dagger from the accused Shah Mir.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and said that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.

